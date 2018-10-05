Automatic ticket to lawmakers: Group backs Oshiomohle, accuses Akeredolu of sabotage

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) members under the platform of Mandate group has hailed the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party granting automatic ticket to some lawmakers.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday during a solidarity protest at the National Secretariat of APC, the publicity secretary of the Mandate Group, Comrade Gbenga Bojuwomi, told newsmen that the decision of the NWC is in agreement with the affirmation by the members of the APC in Ondo state and the resolve of the party leadership in the state to put forward capable hands that can effectively represent the party.

“We members of the Ondo Mandate group of All Progressives Congress (APC) are in full support of the decision of the National working Committee (NWC) of the party in granting automatic senatorial tickets to some members of the party in the state, and also the introduction of direct primaries for all elections ,as we see it a commendable and welcome development.

“In a meeting held across all the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, the group which its membership cut across the nook and cranny of the state have also said that this indeed is an affirmation of the resolve of the party leadership to put forward capable hands that can effectively represent the party.

“Members of the Mandate Group and Ondo APC however expressed concern over the polarization of the party in the state by two parallel executives which came about as a fall-out of the crisis that bedeviled the party at the last congress.

“As we speak now Governor Akeredolu is mobilizing hoodlums, NURTW members in ondo state to cause security bridge and to hold the committee for ondo primaries to ransom. There have been sporadic gunshot at different part of the state since morning, this has prevented the primaries from being held.

“The situation is a slight on the unifying efforts of the National leadership of the party, and therefore call for an urgent need to resolve it, before it denigrates the progressive efforts of the party.”

The group also called on Comrade Adams Oshiomohle to immediate dissolve all the parallel executives of the party in the state, urging that a caretaker committee be set up to oversee the affairs of APC in Ondo state.

“This remains the only solution for peace in APC in Ondo state particularly at this point in time when elections are drawing near, as it is evidently clear that Gov Akeredolu disposition is demarcating President Buhari in Ondo State. As we speak if urgent measures are not put in place, Mr President may not even get 10% vote in Ondo state come 2019.

“The entire members of the Ondo Mandate Group hereby commend the Chairman of the party comrade Oshiomole for the good work he has been doing since he came on board, and hereby reaffirm our solidarity and support to tremendous efforts at ensuring the victory of the party in Nigeria and for Nigerians.

“The victory of any party begins from its in-house readiness and preparedness which eventually culminates in trust and appreciation from the people, and the belief that we can deliver.

“We believe in the leadership of the party ably led by Adams Oshiomhole, and his determination to position the party for landslide victory in the forthcoming elections.

“Our party is greater than any individual or group, so let us come together and face our common goal of remaining the most efficient and trusted party in our clime. Together we can make this happen.