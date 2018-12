Badeh: Why we can’t parade suspects now -Police

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigeria Police Force, yesterday postponed the parade of the suspects it arrested in connection with the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

Recall that Badeh was killed while returning from his farm along the Keffi-Abuja road on December 18.

The police had on Wednesday announced the arrest of five alleged killers of Badeh which it said would be paraded in Abuja yesterday.

However, the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, told journalists that the decision to postpone the parade of the suspects to the media was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.

According to him, “It is of significance to note that the parade of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” he said.

The spokesman, who refused to give their names, said two out of the suspects actively participated in the killing, adding that the remaining three suspects played other roles in the crime.

“The two suspects arrested actively participated in the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh,” he said.

Moshood said that the Inspector-General of Police had directed the Police Joint Investigation Team to arrest those responsible for the killing.

He said the suspects were currently in police custody and undergoing investigation.

“The public should also know that the investigation into the killing is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are still at large.”

He said the suspects would be presented to the media and the public upon the completion of an investigation into the matter.

“The force will not relent and will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bringing all perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the spokesman said.