Ban on 2019 campaigns not lifted yet, INEC warns politicians

From Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday issued a warning to the all registered political parties in the country and their candidates not to embark on any form of campaign activities for now.

The Commission expressly pointed out that section 99 (1) of the electoral act prohibits campaigns by political parties earlier than 90 days before polling day.

The INEC Chairman, , Prof Mahmud Yakubu, reminded political parties and their candidates that the end of primaries does not mean the immediate commencement of campaigns.

He pointedly made it clear that going by the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the Commission, campaign for Presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on 18th November 2018, while Governorship and State Assembly elections begin on 1st December 2018.

He thus admonished the political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to these dates.

Prof Mahmud Yakubu gave the warning in his welcome address at a workshop for election professionals from the Commonwealth Africa Region, orgainsed by the Commonwealth in partnership with the Commission in Abuja. The theme of the workshop is “Strengthening Electoral Democracy in the Commonwealth African Region”.

The INEC chairman equally used the opportunity of the workshop to further remind political parties that the dates for the submission of list of candidates and the dates (Form CFOO2) and their personal particulars (Forms C1001)for presidential and National Assembly elections is October 10 to 18, 2018, while Governorship and State Assembly elections is 22 October 2 November 2018.

According to him, “The Commission will receive the submission from political parties at Aso Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, from 9.00am to 4.00pm daily.

“Although we have communicated these dates to all political parties, let me reiterate that there will be no extension of time.

“Similarly, in making submissions to the Commission, the covering letters as well as the list of candidates must be duly signed by the National Chairmen and National Secretaries of political patties in line with the Commission’s Guidelines,” he said.