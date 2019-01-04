Banditry: Police beef up security in Katsina

Share This





















•Deploy more units, manpower

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

Following the alarm raised by Katsina State Govenor, Aminu Masari on the insecurity situation in the State, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the deployment of additional police units and manpower to beef up security in Katsina.

The Katsina state Police Command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah disclosed his yesterday saying that an additional three units of mobile police are on their way to Katsina State.

He said the units will be in addition to the three counter-terrorism units that are already on the ground and who have been deployed in the front line Local Government Areas in the state that share boundaries with Zamfara State.

According to him, the approval was given by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

“We also have the IGP Special task forces on the ground, to take the fight to the bandits inside the bush,” the Police spokesman told journalists at the Police Headquarters in Katsina on Thursday.

He assured that the police and other security units in the state were doing their best to curtail banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges to which Governor Masari raised concern on Wednesday.

He agreed that there were security challenges in the eight frontline councils with Zamfara State, insisting that many councils in the state have not recorded cases of armed robbery and other security challenges in recent times.

However, he said the Katsina State Commissioner of police , CP Muhammed Wakili, takes the issue of security of the state seriously and times without number he has personally led in the patrol of grey areas.