Bauchi auto crash claims 19

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Nineteen people have been killed in a ghastly motor accident along Gombe-Darazo road in Darazo local government area of Bauchi State.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Darazo local government area, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Lago stated this while answering questions from reporters in a telephone interview.

He said he personally went to the Darazo General Hospital where he saw the corpses of 14 people, relatives of the two victims took away the corpses of their relatives and three people died in the hospital which brought the total number of people who lost their lives to 19.

Lago said road safety officials in the local government area told him that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding, and there were 21 people in the bus out of the number 19 died.

He said the travellers were on their way to Kano State from Gombe State when the vehicle somersaulted killing 19 passengers and injuring two others.

The chairman said when the accident occurred the victims were rushed to the Darazo General Hospital in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State for medical care while the corpses were deposited at mortuary of the hospital.

The Head of Operations of the FRSC, Bauchi Sector Commander, Paul Guah who is the Deputy Sector Commander told our Correspondent on the telephone that only 13 people died in the accident.

He said the vehicle, an 18-seater Hummer Bus, rammed into a trailer.

“I am out of town so I don’t have full details of the accident but what I gathered is that the Hummer Bus which was on a high speed rammed into a trailer.

“I learnt that 13 passengers were killed instantly. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Guah said