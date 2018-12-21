Benue pensioners threaten to protest over unpaid arrears

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Concerned Pensioners of Benue State have lamented over huge backlog of unpaid pension owed them by the state government.

The pension group made the lamentation in a letter addressed to Governor Samuel Ortom and also, made available to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi.

While making reference to a correspondent entitled: Re- Meeting Between Concerned Pensioners and others with Governor Samuel Ortom held at Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi on 30th May, 2018, they regretted that in spite of the previous correspondence, there is still huge backlog of unpaid pensions.

According to the concerned pensioners, state pensioners are owed from February to April, 2015, and January- December, 2018 while local government pension arrears span between 14-74 months depending on sate of retirement.

“As a result of the above, the pensioners in the State have no choice but to resume the suspended peace protest on Monday 24th December, 2018”, the letter reads.