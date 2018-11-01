Body of missing army general found in well

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Nigerian Army said it has discovered the body of the missing general, Idris Alkali, in an abandoned well in Guchwet village of Shen district of Jos South Local Government Area Plateau State.

A Brigadier General and Garrison Commander in charge of Operation, 3 division, Ibrahim Umar, confirmed this yesterday.

Recall that, the army officer was declared missing on September 3, while on his was from Abuja to Bauchi.

In the course of investigation by search and rescue team, his Toyota Corolla vehicle was discovered in a pond in Dura Du village of Du district of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Two days later, two other vehicles were also discovered in the same pond.

On September 26, the army said it has discovered a shallow grave where the missing major general, Muhammed Alkali, was buried after he was killed.

The army said the body was later exhumed and reburied somewhere else by the killers, according to the information provided to it by some of the arrested suspects, adding that the shallow grave was confirmed by four independent sources in the community and also by sniffer dogs.

Brigadier Ibrahim, told journalists how the body of the of the senior officer was found.

“ You are all aware Major General Idris Alkali was declared missing on September 3. Nigerian Army gave us three tasks. One, is to find general Alkali death or alive, two, is to find his car which is a Toyota Corolla and three if anything happened to him, to find who are responsible for it .

“On September 29, 2018, we were able to discover his vehicle and we saw his personal effects which confirmed that it was him. In the same vein, last week, I called you and showed you where he was buried in a shallow grave.

“ We have declared some people wanted and based on that, some of them, reported to the police. Some of them who took part in his relocation took us where he was relocated.

“ He was actually relocated to an abandoned well which is behind me here. We came here this morning, we drained the water and we were able to salvage the body of General Alkali.

“ This is to tell you that now the two aspects of the assignment are completed. The remaining aspect is for all those who took part in this heinous act, nobody, no matter how connected the person is must not go unpublished. For those who have not submitted themselves to the police, we are on their trail. We will find them sooner or later.

“ So, based on that, I want to tell you that we have recovered the body of late General I. M. Alkali. The remains is here and I will show you. Thank you very much, “ he narrated.