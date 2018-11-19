Boko Haram attacks three military bases in Borno

Share This





















Boko Haram jihadists at the weekend attacked three military bases in northeast Nigeria, putting the spotlight on insecurity in Nigeria just three months before presidential polls.

On Sunday, fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province faction attacked a base in Metele, a remote village in northeast Borno State, near the Niger border.

Troops were “dislodged” from the base before it was reclaimed with aerial support, a military officer in the northeast told AFP.

“There are still no details of human or material losses,” said the officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on the incident.

The same day, jihadists also launched a pre-dawn attack on another base in the town of Gajiram, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of the Borno state capital, Maiduguri.

“Soldiers fought off the insurgents after hours of fighting which lasted up to 5:30 am (0430 GMT),” said Kulo Gana, who lives 60 km away in the garrison town of Monguno.

On Saturday, ISWAP fighters attacked a base in the town of Mainok, killing a soldier and seizing a truck from civilian militia fighting the jihadists.

“They faced stiff resistance from soldiers who fought them for an hour before the terrorists withdrew,” said a militia member in the town.

“We lost a soldier in that Mainok attack,” the military officer said.

Both Metele and Gajiram have been attacked in the past six months, underlining the persistent threat that Boko Haram poses to the ravaged region.

ISWAP claimed Monday to have killed 42 troops in the Metele and Mainok attacks, according to the SITE Intelligence Group which monitors jihadist activities.

The militant group said it killed “more than 40 Nigerian soldiers” in Metele and two more in Mainok, in addition to carting away “four tanks” and other vehicles and ammunition.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Texas Chukwu told AFP he had “no information” about any attacks. Neither claim could be independently verified.

Attacks on bases have increased in recent months and there are claims that the military have played down casualties.

The military said it repelled an attack on a base in Kekeno village, near Monguno, on Friday, in the second attempted takeover in two months..(AFP)