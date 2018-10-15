Boko Haram: ICRC urges release of abducted healthcare workers

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has appealed to the Federal Government and all that can intervene or influence the release of two committed medical workers abducted in north-eastern part of the country earlier this year to affect their release.

Spokesperson and Communications Adviser of the Committee (ICRC),Aleksandra Matijevic Mosimann disclosed the development via press release issued weekend expressed concern that all relevant bodies including government needs to act fast with a view of saving the lives of those abductees.

It was stated in the release that speed and urgency are critical as deadline that could result in the killing of another health-care worker is less than 24 hours away.

Among the endangered abductees are Hauwa Mohammed Liman,Alice Loksha and the Dapchi student;Leah sharibu respectively.who are believed to be in the custody of Boko Haram insurgents.

“ We urge you for mercy. We urge you to not kill another innocent health care worker who was doing nothing but helping the community in north-east Nigeria.

“Hauwa Mohammed Liman worked in a hospital supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) when she was abducted on 01 March with Alice Loksha, a nurse who worked in a centre supported by UNICEF.

“Hauwa and Alice are medical workers who chose to work and help vulnerable communities in Rann, an area heavily affected by violence”, said Mamadou Sow, the head of ICRC’s Operations in the Lake Chad Basin. “The town’s population has more than doubled because of the conflict, while most local health-care staff have fled. These women were providing essential and life-saving services to thousands of people, displaced and resident alike. All they sought to do was help.

“A third health care worker abducted alongside Hauwa and Alice – ICRC colleague Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa — was killed by her abductors in September. The ICRC asks those involved with this case to do everything they can to avoid a repeat of that devastating outcome.

“Leah Sharibu, a 15-year-old school student, was taken from her school in Dapchi in a separate abduction incident in February. She is also being held by the same armed group and everything must be done to ensure she too is released promptly and unharmed.

“We urge you: spare and release these women. They are a midwife, a nurse and a student. Like all those abducted, they are not part of any fight,” said Patricia Danzi, Director of ICRC Operations in Africa.

“They are daughters and sisters, one is a mother — women with their futures ahead of them, children to raise, and families to return to.” The committee reiterated.