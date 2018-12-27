Buhari a visionary leader, says Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has described President Muhammad Buhari as a futuristic and visionary leader

The governor stated this while speaking during a courtesy call by the Buhari/Masari Sahu Ya daidaita, a political group led by the Senior Special Assistant for Special Services, Alhaji Haruna Musa at Government House, Katsina.

Governor Aminu Masari assured Nigerians that President Muhammad Buhari had initiated various programmes and policies which in no distant future would take Nigeria to the next level.

Masari used the occasion to announce that more packages would be unfolded in the state to make people of Katsina to compete favourably with Nigerians in different fields of human endeavour.

He assured members of Buhari-Masari Sahu ya daidaita that they had taken the right decision for assisting towards the reelection bid of both him and president Muhammad Buhari.

Earlier, the founder of the movement and SSA Special Services,Alhaji Haruna Musa said the movement was set up to assist in the reelection of President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Aminu Masari 2019Alhaji Haruna Musa revealed that a plan is in the pipeline to publish a book on the achievements of governor Aminu Masari in the last 3 and a half years.

Also speaking a member of the organisation Abubakar Mamman Gege who is also the director of ecological in the state ministry of environment spoke at length on the blueprint and working document of the organization.

Alhaji Gege assured that members have pledged to financially contribute towards the implementation of the document.

Other speakers during the visit include chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Maigari Salihu Danjuma, the Permanent secretary for higher education, Alhaji Rabiu Abdu Ruma, the chairman of forum of Heads of Local Government Administration, Alhaji Abdurahman Marafa, the women and youth leaders of the organization among others who all assured to work hard for the success of reelection bid of president Muhammad Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari.