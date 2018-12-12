Buhari administration best since 1999, says KEDCO boss, Gwamna

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Dr Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, the Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe, has said that President Buhari’s administration was the best since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

Gwamna who made this known to newsmen in Kaduna, said the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration was an indication to the fact that the president was committed to building a better Nigeria.

The APC chieftain noted that the current administration had made landmark achievements that addressed the foundational challenges of the country, adding that the previous administration had entrenched corruption into the Nigerian system.

According to him, the government has done well in key areas such as fighting corruption, addressing the power sector challenges and empowering the youth and elderly in our society through social investments programs.

“The gains of this administration within the last nearly four years by President Buhari is commendable”

“The major challenge that if ignored will continue to hamper the growth and development of Nigeria, is corruption. Fighting corruption is a landmark achievement because it ensures that money meant for governance is not diverted.

“Good governance is difficult in a society where there is corruption this is why the president has made it a priority issue to be addressed unlike the previous PDP-led administration that entrenched corruption into our society.

“Corruption has been our major challenge and by fighting it, the current administration is protecting the future that is why our external reserve has risen to nearly 43 billion dollars.’’

“ An administration that has empowered over 500,000 youths with N30, 000 monthly, given thousands of trader’s encouragements through trader money project, paid pensions arrears to those who were abandoned for years, deserves commendations.

The Sardaunan Gombe further emphasized that the reforms in the power sector in the last three years, which has added 3000MW to the national grid is encouraging, adding that Nigeria would have resolved the challenge of power if the PDP administration had done what the APC is doing which would have given 16,000MW in their 16 years.

The APC chieftain advised youths to make sure they vote APC in Gombe State, to give good governance a definition in the state, against the abysmally poor performance of the PDP in the last seven years, noting that Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya is credible and qualified enough to deliver the goods.