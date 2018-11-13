Buhari approves N371.5bn for FCT, signs appropriation bill into law

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the 2018 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Appropriation bill and four others into law.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, who briefed State House Correspondents yesterday, the sum of

N371, 532,518,887 (Three hundred and seventy one billion, five hundred and thirty two million, five hundred and eighteen thousand eight hundred and eighty seven kobo) was approved for the FCT for the 2018 financial year.

Other bills signed into law included:

The Nigerian Centre For Disease Control And Prevention (Establishment) Act, 2018; Extradition (Amendment) Act 2018; National Environmental Standard And Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment)Act , 2018 and Nigerian Institute Of Mining And Geosciences , Jos (Establishment) Act , 2018.

He said “The import of the respective Acts are as hereunder: The Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Act, 2018 was submitted by Mr. President to the National Assembly.

“The Act allows aggregate capital and recurrent Expenditure of N371, 532,518,887 (Three hundred and seventy one Billion, five hundred and thirty two million, five hundred and eighteen thousand eight hundred and eighty seven kobo) up to the financial year ending December 31, 2018.

On Nigeria Centre for disease control and prevention (Establishment Act), he explained “This Act is aimed at promoting, coordinating and facilitating the prevention, detection and Control of Communicable diseases and other public health emergencies in Nigeria.”

On Extradition (Amendment) Act, 2018, he said “This Act vests jurisdiction on extradition proceedings now on the Federal High Court and no more the Magistrates Court or Magistrates.

The amendment further introduces a new section 15(2) preventing double jeopardy as protected by Section 36(9) of the Constitution which prevents a person surrendered to Nigeria in accordance with extraction treaty; obligation from being arrested , detained ,extradited or otherwise dealt with in Nigeria or any other country within the Commonwealth or any other country having same extraditing agreement with Nigeria , if the proceedings relates to an offence for which he has been previously convicted or acquitted in the requesting country for which extradition is sought by the Nigerian authorities.”

On National Environmental Standard and Regulations Enforcement Agency (Establishment) (Amendment) Act, 2018, he explained “This Act is an amendment to the 2007 Act and more succinctly Defines matters of appointment to the council, empowers the Agency or appropriate person to cause immediate abatement of imminent environmental pollution while appropriate warrant or court order is sought to ensure public safety, among others.”

On Nigerian Institute Of Mining and Geosciences, Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018, he said “This law establishes the institute to: provide courses of instruction , training and research in geosciences and mining and produce technicians and such skilled personnel normally required for the mining and related industries;

Provide for both the public and private sectors alike, laboratory services for rock and mineral identification , sampling and mineral beneficiation, mineral and metallurgical analysis,” amongst others.