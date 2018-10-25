Buhari authorizes National Cemetery as Kutigi’s burial site

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has authorized that the remains of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, be buried in the National Cemetery, Abuja.

While hailing his contributions to the evolution of the country’s jurisprudence, the President, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Barba Shehu, said the nation will not forget the hard work and dedication of the eminent jurist.

The National Cemetery is reserved for the nation’s fallen heroes and it requires discretionary approval of a sitting President for a citizen to be given a final resting place in its grounds.

The President had sent a government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari to represent him at the funeral prayer at the National Mosque, Abuja and thereafter, the burial at the National Cemetery.

Other members of the Presidential delegation were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The government delegation had also paid a condolence visit to the widows and other family members of Justice Kutigi at his residence in Asokoro, Abuja.