Buhari cautions religious leaders against extremism

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned religious leaders across the country against religious extremism.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president gave this charge while receiving Qadiriya Islamc Movement in Africa yesterday in the Presidential Villa.

The President who maintained that Muslim leaders have a duty to promote the principles and tenets of Islam as a religion of peace and justice also solicited for the support of the clerics against terrorism.

The President said those who indoctrinate children and plant explosives on them to harm innocent people do not belong to any religion but ‘‘terrorists who should be identified and fought until they give up their evil ways.’’

Buhari, who commended the Qadiriyya movement for promoting education, interfaith dialogue and good moral conduct in the society, expressed support for the proposed Islamic Centre in Abuja by the movement.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the Qadiriyya in Africa, Sheikh Qaribullah Kabara had congratulated the President on his emergence as his party’s candidate for the 2019 election.

He also commended the President on the achievements of his administration since coming into office, stressing the diversification of the economy, increased power supply and food sufficiency.

Kano state governor, Abdullai Ganduje, was also part of the entourage.