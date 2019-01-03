Buhari commiserates with victims of Wadata market fire disaster

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his deep sympathy with the victims of Wadata Market fire incident in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Tuesday.

According to a statement made available to news men by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, today the President also commended the state governor, Samuel Ortom, for his urgent response to the incidence.

The President in his reaction said he was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident.

According to him, “regardless of our status in life, we are bound by our common humanity and, therefore, I share the pains of the victims with a sincere sense of sympathy and empathy.”

The President prayed to God “to replenish their losses and multiply their blessings as they try to pick up their lives once again from the ashes of economic ruins.”

He commended the immediate response of the state government, led by Governor Ortom in trying to bring relief to the victims.