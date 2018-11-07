Buhari felicitates with Cameroon’s President, Biya, on inauguration

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with President Paul Biya on his inauguration Tuesday for another term of office following his victory in the October 7, 2018 presidential election.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, yesterday the Nigerian leader commended his Cameroonian counterpart for sustaining the long history of good neighbourliness with Nigeria and cooperating in the current push against Boko Haram insurgents.

As the Cameroonian leader begins a new tenure, President Buhari wishes him success and looks forward to enhanced relations between the governments and peoples of both countries.