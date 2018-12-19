Buhari greets ace cinematographer, Ugbomah, at 78

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry in celebrating ace cinematographer, movie producer and former Chairman of Nigerian Film Corporation, Chief Eddie Ugbomah, who turns 78 today.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President sent warm greetings to the gifted and visionary entertainer, whose love for storytelling and suspenseful narratives turned him into a household name from at a young age, winning awards and recognitions across the globe.

Buhari commended Ugbomah’s courage and foresight for pursuing the dream of setting up the first Film village in Africa, and remaining undaunted in building a film college to train scriptwriters, actors, directors and producers, providing inspiration for today’s blossoming Nollywood industry.

The President believed Ugbomah’s trainings and exposure in London in drama and film translated into gains for the film industry in Nigeria, affirming that his patriotism was always captured in the story lines.

While felicitating with his friends, family and professional colleagues on this special day, the President prayed for longer life and good health for the renowned film director and producer.