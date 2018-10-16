Buhari greets Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi, at 80

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to His Royal Majesty, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Iku Baba Yeye, on his 80th birthday.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State, Traditional Council, family and friends of the Alaafin of Oyo, who is heir to the historic Oyo Empire, in celebrating the landmark age.

He stated “As His Royal Majesty turns an octogenarian, the President believes his 48 years on the throne of his fathers have been most remarkable for the entire dynasty, illustrated by his contributions to the educational, social and cultural development of the people, both those at home and abroad.

“President Buhari extols the Alaafin of Oyo’s courage in upholding the values of integrity, hard work and search for knowledge, which has been the hallmark of the great Oyo Empire, commending him for regular counsels to governments, institutions and families.

The President prays that the almighty God will grant the royal father longer life, good health and more wisdom to sustain the legacies of his fathers.”