Fri, Dec 28th, 2018

Buhari mourns his metal work teacher

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on has offered condolences over the death of Sanda Kaita, his former teacher and a retired school administrator.
Mr Kaita had the traditional title of Magajin Rogo of Katsina.
In a condolence message to the Emir of Katsina, the government and people of the state yesterday, President Buhari described his late metal work teacher in Katsina Secondary School as a man of highest character who will be remembered for his efforts to inculcate hard work and technical skills in his students.
“He was a committed and an inspirational educationist. Our prayers go out to the family of the bereaved; to the government and people of Katsina state over this irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” said the president.

