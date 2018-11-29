Buhari slashes cost of JAMB, NECO forms

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a reduction in the cost of forms for Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) forms.

The President’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad disclosed in his Tweeter handle yesterday.

He said that, the cost of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms has been reduced from N5,000 to N3,500 while the cost of National Examination Council (NECO) forms was reduced from N11,350 to N9,850.

The reduction takes effect from January 2019.

Ahmad tweeted thus: “President @MBuhari approves the reduction in the cost of Forms for JAMB UTME, NECO SSCE and Basic Education Certificate Examination JAMB from N5,000 to N3,500, NECO from N11,350, to N9,850.

With effect from January 2019.”

Recall that, the House of Representatives had urged the Federal Ministry of Education to slash the cost of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) application forms.

The form is currently being sold at N5000.

The call was sequel to a motion introduced during plenary in May, 2019 by James Faleke, a lawmaker from Lagos.

Faleke said by remitting N7.8 billion to the federal government as proceeds from sales of Unified Tertiary Examinations (UTME) application forms in 2017, JAMB has become a “revenue generating agency”.

He said the N7.8 billion excludes revenue from the sale of ‘change of course’ and ‘change of university’ forms “at the rate of N2,500 each”.

The lawmaker said the high cost of the forms “brings untold hardship” to Nigerians, saying JAMB was not set up for “profit-making”, but to promote educational development in the country.

“The proliferation of universities to 120, 83 Polytechnics, 82 Colleges of Education and other tertiary institutions under JAMB purview is portraying it as a profit-making venture,” Faleke said.

Hassan Saleh, a lawmaker from Benue state, supported Faleke’s stance, saying he spends a “huge” sum of money to buy JAMB forms for students in his constituency yearly.

Zakari Mohammed, a Kwara state lawmaker, cautioned his colleagues on fixing a specific fee for JAMB to charge without knowing the exact administrative cost for organising the examination.