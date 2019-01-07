Buhari welcomes endorsement by opposition parties, inaugurates campaign council today

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye and Ali Alkali

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes support and endorsements from all Nigerians irrespective of their political leanings, but will campaign specifically for all the candidates on the platform of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the oncoming general elections.

This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

It would be recalled that some candidates on opposition platforms have declared their supports for the re-election of the President.

For instance, governorship candidates of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ogun State, Adekunle Akinlade and that of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, have resolved to work for the re-election of the President, even when they are running on opposition platforms for the March governorship election in the country.

There have also been reports of several other opposition candidates promoting the presidential ambition of the President across the country.

The statement read: “Following repeated media enquiries on the matter, the Presidency wishes to state in clear and unmistakable terms that as a party leader and a candidate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections, President Muhammadu Buhari will campaign for the party and all its candidates.

“This, however, does not mean that he, as the nation’s leader, will decline courtesy calls or offers of support from citizens including candidates flying the flags of other parties.

“There is no doubt that the President has no competition here in terms of popularity in the coming elections. But the more support he gets, the wider the margin of victory there will be.

“So please let there be no confusion about this. President Buhari is APC. He will campaign for all APC candidates, but he welcomes support and endorsements.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari will today inaugurate the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 General Elections.

A statement signed by Festus Keyamo, Director, Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said Buhari will lead the event which will take place at the International Conference Center, Area 11, Abuja, at 10:00am .

The Council had earlier released names of all members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as co-chairman.

Others are Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as deputy chairmen.

The statement listed other members of the Council as follows:

Senator George Akume, vice chairman North; Ken Nnamani Senator, vice chairman South; Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi ,Director General; Senator A.O. Mamora, Deputy Director General (Operations) and Arch. Waziri Bulama as Deputy Director General (Coordination).

Others are Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake as secretaries.

Zonal directors are Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko (North West); Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume (North East); Senator Abdullahi Adamu (North Central); Sola Oke, SAN (South West); Sharon Ikeazor (South East) and Senator Godswill Akpabio (South South).

Directorates will be coordinated by Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed as Director, Buhari Support Groups and Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN; Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa; Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman; Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre; Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado; Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato; Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri; Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu; Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah; Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu; Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba; Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman; Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq; Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed; Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam; Director, Admin- Onari Brown; Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan; Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau; Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa; Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu; Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzau; Deputy Directors – Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma; Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN; Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari; Director Field Operations- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Director Finance- Wale Edun; Deputy Director – Alhaji Adamu Fadan.

Council members are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Oyegun, Senator Ita Enang, all APC serving Senators, all APC serving and former Governors, all APC Members of the House of Representatives , all members of the National Working Committee of the APC and all Zonal Women Leaders.

Equally to serve as Council Members are all Gubernatorial Candidates, who would serve as Co-ordinators in non-APC states.