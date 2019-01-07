Buhari’ll win Delta, A/Ibom, say Uduaghan, Akpabio

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Former governors of Delta and Akwa-Ibom states, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Sen. Godswill Akpabio have given the assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the February presidential election.

The two former governors who spoke with newsmen at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council today said Buhari has already earned himself a second term based on his performance in office in the last three and half years.

Asked what chance the President stands in Delta state, Uduaghan said “We are sure of delivering because Mr. President has done a lot for Delta state. Don’t forget that Delta state is like the nucleus of the crisis in Niger Delta and of course when Mr. President came in we had this Niger Delta Avengers that came up in 2016 when Mr. President came in and it took the ingenuity of Mr. President and the Vice President to manage that crisis. The Vice president had to come to the state, the Minister of Petroleum had to come to the state, to the heart of the creeks in Niger Delta to do engagement processes. In fact, the Vice President went round every states in the Niger Delta. It has never been done before. For Delta in particular, he was there, he went to see traditional rulers, he went to see some of the youths, he went to see those that were involved in the crisis and that helped significantly in managing the crisis.

Apart from that Mr. President also has done a lot in terms of infrastructure and human capital development in Delta state and across the Niger Delta. The railway to Aladja is now functional and of course they have started carrying passengers. As at today, there is a lot of work going on at Escravos bar. That was the entry to the Delta state port that was not passable but by the time they finish with it, it will be passable.

Of course, a lot of roads have been done by the NDDC. The number of roads that have been done by the NDDC in the last three years have never been done before. From the human capital development area, we have the N-Power, we have the feeding of our school children, we have the Tradermoni and also the empowerment programmes that are being done by the Federal Government. So we have a lot to campaign with in Delta state.”

Akpabio on the significance of kick-starting Buhari’s campaign from Akwa-Ibom state said “I thank the APC family for giving us the opportunity to kick-start presidential campaigns in 2019 like what you saw, that yes indeed the future is very bright for the party, the prospects are very strong, we have a lot to campaign with, the social infrastructure, the SEED programme, a lot have been achieved by this President as never done before. In the past we had so much of recurrent expenses but today, we are now seeing infrastructure on ground like the railways, the roads and other infrastructural programme of this administration.

But over and above that, we have so much confidence in the integrity of Mr. President and I think most of the campaigns in 2019 will be based on integrity. There is need for Nigeria to take its rightful place in the comity of nations. So for me in Akwa Ibom, it’s a done deal.”