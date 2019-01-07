Buhari’s achievements enough to guarantee his reelection, says Amosun

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

Ogun state governor, Ibikule Amosu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needed not to embark on extensive campaigns to get re-elected for the second term next month.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the President alongside the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Amosun said the President’s achievements were enough to guarantee his re-election for second term.

The Ogun state governor and the APM governorship candidate both assured that they would deliver the state to the President at the February 16th Presidential poll.

Asked why he was at the Villa, Amosun said “It is to come and formally say happy new year to Mr President and to reassure him of our unalloyed support; to also tell him that in the coming elections in the contest of South West, Ogun State will not be left behind. We are going to give him massive votes that have never been seen in the history of Ogun State. That is what we are here to reassure him and of course you see the Candidate of APM with me. Yes, this is not the first time to come and say hello to Mr President but this is a new year and we just think it would be appropriate particularly we all know we are working hand in hand with Mr President to make sure that he wins the state and as I said the last time that we are not God but I know that Mr President has already won the coming election because his work speaks for him.

He continued “Mr President doesn’t need to still run around. His work is everywhere. Infrastructures are now in place and gradually Mr President is bringing back the middle class; the revolution he is bringing to bear in agriculture; all the social safety nets that he is bringing on board, N power, GEEP, Market money and many others.

People that ordinarily have been running around begging for money are now employers of labour themselves and that is the way to go if we must get it right as a nation. So in all fronts Mr President has done well, he will still do well and is poised to do more for Nigeria.

He came in with what I called a three pronged promises and he has worked his talk despite all odds. Most of the discussions we had even today centred on Nigeria; how he want everything to be done I was even saying to him that with what you have done you have demostrated that we have turned the bend and very soon we will get there.”

Asked about his perception of the President, the APM governorship candidate for Ogun state said “He is a very wonderful person and someone that I have deep respect for and as a father of the nation I must say very clearly that I am impressed with what I saw very down to earth human being.”

On takeaway form the meeting with Buhari, Akinlade said “For us in Ogun state, you are aware that our party the APM adopted him as our Presidential candidate and so what we just tried to do today is to reassure him that what we have done still stands and we are working very hard to make sure that he wins in Ogun state. And what we are taking away is to tell our people that he is doing very well and by God’s grace come February 16 we will vote and he will win that election Insha Allah.”