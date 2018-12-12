CAN warns Nigerians against desperate politicians

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Samson Ayokunle has warned Nigerians against voting for frantic politicians but credible candidates.

Ayokunle disclosed this in Abuja while briefing journalists after a meeting with representatives of 14 presidential candidates on their plans for Nigerians and the churches.

He said that the association has decided to reach out to it members and the presidential candidates in asking them their credentials for aspiring to the highest position in the country.

Ayokunle noted that churches cannot keep quiet in this situation because it can only flourish when a nation prospers. If the 2019 election is not free and fair for Nigerians it may land us in trouble including the churches.

The cleric who expressed disappointment over the desperation of politicians towards the 2019 general elections said the motive for the meeting should not be taking for granted, adding that the security of Nigerians was paramount.

He urged the Independent Electoral Commission, (INEC), the Nigeria Army, the police and other security agencies to abide by electoral rules to avoid crisis during and after the election

“I spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari and I told him that when we conducted the 2015 elections people didn’t expect it to be so free and fair but the way it was conducted gave us a sense of pride in the international community.

“If the 2019 election is not better, if the police are not better behaved, if the army is not better behaved, if INEC is not better behaved, the entire election process might be a failure.

“If politicians are not better behaved and they show desperation, it will be a failure. We are again warning politicians.