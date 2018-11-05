Civil Service Commission alerts on fake lists of candidates for employment

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger State Civil Service Commission has raised alarm and alerted the general public on a fake “shortlisted candidates” list circulating on the social media platforms purported to be issued by the commission.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima and issued in Minna at the weekend.

Galadima denied to have released a shortlisted names of prospective candidates for employment in to state civil service.

Galadima who disassociated from the publication said that the fake bulletin had repetitively been undertaken by faceless persons and for unknown reasons to the detriment of the members of general public especially prospective candidates.

According to him, “The commission had NOT released any short listed candidates, as such prospective candidates and the general public should ignore such posting or publications”.

Continuing, “the commission will release the list of shortlisted candidates at the appropriate time and through its official platform, www.nigerstatecsc.org” he stated.

He told the prospective candidates and general public to be aware of those faceless groups and individuals behind such publications that does not emanate from his office and should be discarded.