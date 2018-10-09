CJN orders speedy hearing for Supreme Court cases

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

Following his order for speedy dispensation of Justice, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) yesterday said that any matter standing before the Supreme Court must be heard and determined on the date assigned to it, henceforth.

Onnoghen informed that the Supreme Court has commenced publishing its cause list for up to three months per time on its website.

He maintained that all appeals would be heard and judgments delivered

as necessary and in accordance with the Rules of the Court.

According to him, the directives is to nip in the bud unnecessary adjournments arising from lack of diligent prosecution, poor preparations or non-appearance by Counsel.

In a statement signed by the Media Aid to CJN, Awassam Bassey, the Supreme Court diary is full with appeals set down for hearing up to the year 2021.

Onnoghen maintained that the policy is deliberately targeted at the speedy dispensation of Justice.

He added that the publication is to encourage Counsel to take advantage of the initiative and prepare adequately ahead of hearings, to avoid any delays.

Part of the statement reads: “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has commenced publishing its cause list for up to three months per time on its website, www.supremecourt.gov.ng.

“This is a departure from the former practice where the Court only published weekly Cause List and the Rulings on Applications from Chamber Sitting on the said website.

“Accordingly, this means that any matter that is assigned a date must be heard and determined one way or the other on that date.

For appeals that may be discovered to have defects, Counsel is advised to take necessary steps to amend such defects before the due hearing date.

‘’Everyone must come to the Court fully prepared for the business of the day. Counsel should obtain their official legal email addresses if they have not done so yet as communication with and service of processes at the Supreme Court remain only via the legal E-mail.

“Counsel can get the legal mail at legalmail.nigerianbar.ng; while they can send appeal/motion details to scn/lit.reg@courts.gov.ng.”