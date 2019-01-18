Climate change responsible for Farmers/herders crisis

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The federal government has said that climate change was largely responsible for farmers/herders crisis in the country.

Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, made this known yesterday in Abuja during a ministerial press briefing.

He said climate change has forced some farmers to abandon their traditional farming areas to traditional routes

He added that it is practically impossible to stop the free movement of cattle across the borders and within the countries because Nigeria is a signatory to ECOWAS to protocol and free movement.

Recall that the herders/farmers clashes had, in the last two years led to the destruction of so many property and several lives lost, majorly in Benue, Plateau, Taraba and other states in the North-central part of the country.

As a result of the lost, Ministry of interior under Dambazau as Minister, which is constitutional responsible to provide internal security said it has held some meetings on how to end the problem.

Part of the resolutions is that there should be an international clearance certificate for the herders moving from one country to another.

“When he (herder) enters into a country there must be a check point area where the cattle will be inspected, there must be international clearance certificate, know the number of cow is moving with, ensure that he does not carry weapon of any kind, show him the route he must follow and so on.

“So in doing that all these clashes between herders and farmers will be completely reduced if not eliminated because what is happening is that harders along the routes go into farms and somehow destroy the crops,” Dambazau stated.

“Now, population growth has made it possible for people to also built homes along those routes, so when those herders are moving, they now have to look for alternative routes, in the event they destroy farm. So, this is what is happening.