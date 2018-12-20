COAS condemns killing of Alex Badeh, says it’s unacceptable

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has condemned the killing on Tuesday, of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, saying the incident was “totally unacceptable”.

The Air Chief spoke at the Fourth Quarter Chief of Air Staff Conference yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that Badeh died from gunshot injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi road.

Abubakar said the Nigeria Air Force was still in a state of shock over the death of its former chief.

“We are no doubt in a state of shock at what happened yesterday when the former CDS was killed along Keffi-Abuja road.

“The entire Air Force family is shocked about the incident and we are expressing our condolence to the wife and children of Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

“We are very appreciative of the sentiments expressed by Nigerians after the incident. It shows they love and support the Service.

“For this kind of thing to happen, it is something that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

He explained that the NAF was working to find those behind the heinous crime, and said, “by the special grace of God, we will get them and they will face justice.”

He added that it was an internal reminder to Nigerians that the military had shouldered the responsibility of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians.

The Air Chief called for collaboration to end criminals activities in the country.

“We need to collaborate more closely to ensure that these criminals are not allowed to endanger the lives of our people,” he said.