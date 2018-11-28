Court reinstates 894 redeployed Kano health workers

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Kano State, yesterday ordered the state government to redeploy 894 health workers, under the Hospital Management Board, and refund the salaries that have been deducted for 27 months.

The state government, in a circular 11/2016, dated September 6, 2016, through the office of the Head of Civil Service, ordered the deployment of the workers to other agencies, and change of their salary scale from Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to Harmonised Public Service Salary Structure (HAPSS).

However, the affected workers, under Nigerian Civil Service Union, Kano Hospital Management Board Chapter, on July 3, 2017, filed a lawsuit to challenge the state government decision at the industrial court.

Our correspondent , reports that the affected workers include, administrative officers, executive officers (admin), confidential secretaries, computer operators, accounts, store keepers, engineering, technical, superintendents and planning officers /assistants.

Delivering the judgment, Judge E. Isiele ordered the state government to redeploy the affected workers back to their former station and refund all their deducted salaries from the period under review.

Speaking after the judgement, the prosecuting counsel, Ali, expressed happiness over the outcome.