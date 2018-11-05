Dankwambo approves staff of office for Emir of Dukku

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has approved the installation of staff of office for the Emir of Dukku Alhaji Haruna Mohammed Abdulrasid.

Dankwambo made the presentation at the weekend in Dukku during the coronation of the Emir which he said his administration is committed to uplift the standard of traditional rulers in the state.

While giving instances to harmonized the quality standard of traditional rulers as first class emir’s and chiefs the governor implore them to take their civic responsibility to ensure that their emirates and chiefdoms live in harmony with one another.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano Mallam Mohammed Sanusi appreciated the gesture offered to the Emir of Dukku saying that governor Dankwambo who have traditional rulers at heart will not relent in promoting their activities.

He thanked the governor for giving traditional rulers enable environment to execute their function, adding that the cordial relationship between the government and the traditional rulers is over emphasize.

The Emir of Dukku Alhaji Haruna Mohammed Abdulrasid in his acceptance speech appreciated the gesture offered to him and promised that the staff of office that was given to him will add more value in his carrier.

He said he will do everything possible to ensure that his emirate have sense of belonging in the society and thanked the CBN family for their effort towards contributing for the success of Dukku emirate.