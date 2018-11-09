Dennerby admits difficulties in coaching Super Falcons

Share This





















Thomas Dennerby has revealed that he had sleepless nights before picking his final 21-woman Nigeria squad for the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.

On Wednesday, the Swede announced his final squad, comprising of three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six strikers for the competition.

As usual, reigning Africa’s best Asisat Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie made the list which also had four Falconets stars at the 2018 U20 Women’s World Cup.

While explaining his selections, the 59-year-old said his squad was a mix of experience and youth, while expressing confidence in the selected players to do the country proud.

“I think that we really have a good mix of experienced players and younger players with good spirit,” Dennerby said.

“We also have a really good squad if you look to the skills or players. We have players with very high speed and playing vision and game reading and strong players.

“It was good to finally pick the final 21-player squad. The last night before always picking the squad is always a sleepless night.

“It was tough because we have a lot of good footballers and for the coach, it is good when it is really tough. It is always tougher for the coaching staff to make the decision pick the squad.

“That’s the rules, we can only go with 21 players. We have to pick different player type, different personalities and different experienced and inexperienced players. I think we have a good mix.

Article continues below

“If I and my coaching staff around me think that they could probably do better, we would have of course bring them.

“But now we decided to bring those we think have the best opportunity to make the team have a successful tournament. We think that these 21 are the best for the moment.”

Nigeria will begin their search for a ninth African title against four-time finalists South Africa in Group B at the Cape Coast Stadium on November 18.