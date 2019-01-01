Dino Melaye must surrender self for arrest, police insist

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Nigerian Police yesterday insisted that the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, must surrender himself for arrest and investigation for attempted culpable homicide.

This is as the police said the siege laid by its officers in the troubled senators Abuja house will not leave until he is arrested.

The Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, made this known in a statement yesterday, saying that, Melaye had repeated snubbed various invitations requesting him to report for an investigation into the alleged shooting of one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force while on stop-and-search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

Moshood, alleged that Melaye and his armed thugs shot and injured Saliu who is currently on admission at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

According to the Force spokesman, Melaye had been invited by Police investigators through a letter of invitation dated 23rd July, 2018, signed by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, and addressed to the Clerk, National Assembly, Abuja.

Melaye, he said was asked to report on 26th July, 2018 at the Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja to answer to a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command.

He therefore debunked claims by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki in the media that the Police did not submit a letter of invitation to the Clerk of the National Assembly as incorrect.

This Moshood said is evident on the attached letter with acknowledgment stamp of the Clerk, National Assembly, Abuja, dated 24 July, 2018.

He further said the Police also tendered copies of pictures of the injured officer, the invitation letter to Melaye addressed to the Clerk of National Assembly and the medical report from the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, confirming the admission of Sgt. Saliu to the hospital for gunshot injury.