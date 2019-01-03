Dogara tasks privileged Nigerians on education of the poor

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has called on the well-to-do members of the society to always lend their support towards the educational needs of the indigent students from both within and even outside their environment.

The Speaker made the call at the occasion of the conferment of a Life Patron Award on a former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TBTFVND), Professor Sulaiman Bogori, by the National Union of Zarar Students Association (NUSANS) in Tafawa-Balewa, Bauchi state.

Represented by Mrs. Hasana Arkila, a former Caretaker Chairperson of Bogoro LGC, he stated that the support by the well-to-do members of the society had become inevitable in view of the precarious financial situations most parents presently found themselves.

He said it was in view of this that he felt duty bound to establish a Foundation that caters for the most indigent students in the area.

The Speaker further advised students to key into various skill acquisition in order to free themselves from the bondage of unemployment and lunch themselves in the part of prosperity and self reliance.

He re-itrated the need for the students to strive hard to be industrious and engage in meaningful developmental activities.

He described the Honouree, Prof Bogoro as a committed, discipline, and reliable personality who always produce good results in the task entrusted on him.

He congratulated him for the honour done to him and thanked the students for finding him worthy for the honour which he described as putting “square-peg in the square hole.’

Prof. Bogoro, who expressed his satisfaction that the support he had been rendering had been recording significant results, further pledged to continue to do his best.

He however tasked the youth to continue to make the best use of the opportunities in order to make their lives meaningful.