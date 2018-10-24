Don commits suicide in Benue varsity

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A Professor of Biological Science, Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM Frank Onyezili has committed suicide.

Confirming the incident, Director of Protocol and Information of the University of Agriculture Chief Mrs .Waku Roseline said the Prof. Onyezili committed suicide Friday last week at the university.

Mrs.Waku stated that the late professor left a suicide note behind but she did not divulge the content of the note because she has no access to the note.

Police spokesman, DSP Moses Yamu said he was yet to get the details of the incident from the divisional officer.

When our reporter visited the residence of the deceased in UAM, sympathizers mostly academicians were seen signing the condolence register.

They described him as a perfect gentleman and wondered why he commuted suicide.