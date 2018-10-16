Edo Assembly raises alarm over influx of sex workers

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto has raised the alarm on the influx of commercial sex workers that mill around the House of Assembly legislative quarters and its environs every night.

The Speaker spoke yesterday when the State Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, presented the achievements of the ministry to members of the State House of Assembly.

He urged the Ministry to urgently put machineries in place to check ate the ugly trend.

However, responding, the Commissioner said it was not the jurisdiction of the ministry to stop the commercial sex workers from the areas.

He stated that the information available to the Ministry indicated that they are business people, and that the Ministry has no right stop them from their businesses.

The commissioner, had earlier disclosed that the Edo state government recorded over 200 cases of fire outbreak in the past nine months.

He said a lot of property were saved during the outbreaks, between January 2018 and September 2018, but, revealed that no life was lost during the incidents.

The Commissioner, also disclosed that a total of N15, 323 million was generated internally by the Ministry against the targeted revenue of N24 million.

He said the revenue were generated from renewal fees by social clubs, voluntary organizations, churches among others.

He attributed the low revenue generation to the ongoing renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium.

He expressed optimism that the targeted revenue would be realized within the months of the year, as more social activities do take place during the Yuletide period.

The Speaker urged the Ministry to improve on its revenue generations by exploring all the necessary avenues within its jurisdiction .