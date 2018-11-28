Edo police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue businessman

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Police operatives in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State on Monday rescued a businessman unhurt after killing a member gang of a notorious kidnappers.

The police also arrested four gunmen for abducting three persons at Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government Area of the State and recovered the sum of N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand naira).

The State Commissioner of police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo said: “through an effective bush combing exercise, the command operatives arrested four members of the gang and recovered N300,000 and rescued the victims unhurt.”

Kokumo who disclosed this at a media briefing said the deceased suspect in collaboration with his gang had abducted one Clifford Igbaeze during which the police gave them a chase in a bid to rescue the victim.

According to him, “on sighting the police, the gang engage the operatives in a shootout, during which one of the suspect met his waterloo”.

The kidnap victim who recounted his ordeal to newsmen said: “I was driving home at about 10pm on Monday when some gunmen blocked me and ordered me out of the steering.

“They tried to start the car, but it did not move. The gunmen thereafter took me through some bush parts.

“And suddenly, I started hearing gunshots… It was after the gunshot that i discovered the police have come for my rescue,” Igbaeze said.

In a related development, the CP paraded two herdsmen for alleged killing the wife of ex-NBA chair in Edo Central, Joan Atemagbo and abducted her husband, Barr. Anthony Atemagbo on November 4, 2018.

He said: “the suspects shot sporadically at the victims Honda CRV car- forcing Barr. Atemagbo to stop after bullet hit his wife.