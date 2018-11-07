El-Rufai pleads with youths to shun violence, embrace development

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday tasked youth to shun religious and ethnic violence saying the state belongs to every Nigerian.

The governor while addressing members of Phones and Laptops Village Association of Kaduna at Shaikh Gumi Central Market, said women and youth are most casualty in any crisis.

The governor commended the youth for their role in restoring peace and for protecting the market during the recent crisis in the state.

He said as leaders they do not discriminate based on religion and tribes in the state.

“Everyone that comes to live in this state is a citizen of the state.

So don’t allow anyone to tell you that this one is from this religion or that religion.

“Work together to develop yourselves and remember there are good people in every ethnic and religion. Just as there are bad people in every religion and ethnic group. Don’t allow people to divide you,” he advised.