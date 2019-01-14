Elections: Group gives succour to pupils, less privilege in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Maidattaku Network for Empowerment and Development, a Non-Governmental Organisation owned by a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, has launched a political campaign by reaching out to pupils and less privilege in the state.

Umar Faruq Mukhtar, popularly known as Maidattaku, who is the Executive Chairman of the organisation, told newsmen in Kano yesterday, that the gesture was a new way to woo voters.

According to him, the NGO, which started its activities two years ago, has provided uniforms to over 530 school children in 10 wards of Gwale Local Government area of the state.

He also revealed that, no fewer than 111 people had so far benefitted from entrepreneurship sensitization on small scale businesses.

He added that 21 selected women across the Gwale area had benefited each with grinding machine and N3,000 capital, adding that most of the beneficiaries were not members or supporters of PDP.

Mukhtar stated that the gesture was a strategy to shape political campaigns by making the electorate believes that politicians are really serious about their promises, calling on others to follow suit.

“I will not hide my mind that this donation we are making is a campaign strategy. We are doing it to woo voters. But nobody will say it is a bad idea because it is a way to touch the life of the masses from the grass root, irrespective of political party.

“A lot of non PDP supporters have benefitted from this programme and we will continue to do more.

“I call on politicians from across political parties to emulate our strategy. We want the electorates believe that politicians really mean what they are saying in their campaigns. Let us base our campaigns on providing succor to the masses, not just mere unfulfilled campaign promises,” he said.

Mukhtar also said the organisation has so far covered 8 wards in Gwale local government, vowing to cover the whole state in future.