Emir of Dutse lauds President over succour to less privilege

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dutse Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi has commended President Muhammad Buhari for supporting the children and less privilege Nigerians through the Social Investment Programmes.

The emir made the commendation yesterday when the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo paid a courtesy visit to him at Dutse emirate palace Jigawa state.

He explained that, no doubt, the present admiration is playing a vital role toward eradicating the poverty among the Nigerian youths as well as boosting the economy through its various empowerment programmes.

According to him, the social intervention programmes initiated by the present administration is the better plan to revive the economy and to help younger Nigerians stand on thier feets.

The emir also commended President Muhammadu and Vice President Osinbajo on their fight against insurgency, urging them to end terrorism in the next four years.

While making his remarks at the palace, the vice president said, President Buhari is more concerned on man people in Jigawa and Nigeria at large.

He said, president Buhari released over N500 billion through various social intervention programmes for a better future of the country.

The vice president added that, some of the programmes include tradermoni where over 35,000 people benefited across 27 local government areas in the state.

Osinbajo maintained that, over 434,000 Jigawa school children enjoy free feeding under federal government programme (home grown school feeding) while over 14,368 graduates benefited from Npower programme.