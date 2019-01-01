Etisalat, Keystone Bank ownership: Lawyer urges Atiku to come out clearer

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

A human rights lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has called on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to come out clearer on the alleged ownership of Etisalat, now 9Mobile and Keystone Bank.

Ajulo maintained that the former vice president owes Nigerians an explanation regarding the direct identities of the companies’ owners rather than engage in porous allegations.

This was his reaction to allegations made by PDP presidential hopeful that both Keystone Bank and the multinational network provider, Etisalat belonged to the family of President Buhari.

Ajulo stressed that since who alleges must prove, the burden lies heavily on Atiku to come out straight and direct.

He also said that the nation is also expecting explanations and reactions from President Buhari and his family on the allegation, Noting though that this is the right time for Nigerians to know some of the unscrupulous and nefarious activities of the political class so as to redirect the minds of electorates, he maintained that such revelations should be certain and direct.

“Allegations must be strengthened and direct. This is an allegation searching for evidence.

“Nigeria needs to know what has gone under the table but to do that, revelation must be certain and not fishing for evidence.

“It is uncharitable to say that Buhari’s family owns the companies without mentioning names of owners.

“Remember that Buhari’s family comprises immediate, extended and even in-laws, some of whom are among the richest families in Nigeria.”

Concluding, he stated, “In such circumstance, Nigerians should be made to know exactly who and who own the companies.

“Beyond that, it is also necessary to find out if the acquisition of such companies were legitimate or not.”