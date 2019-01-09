Ex-Appeal Court president escapes kidnap, orderly abducted

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Galadiman Katsina, district head of Malumfashi and former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir has narrowly escaped being kidnapped by gunmen on Monday night.

His police orderly, identified as Aminu was not so lucky as he was taken away by the armed men who barricaded Dayi-Malumfashi road in between Gora and Yammama villages in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is coming on the heels of escalating insecurity situation in the president’s home state with the abduction of another traditional ruler and village head of Zandam ward, Babangida Lawal barely 24 hours in Jibia local government area of the state.

It similarly came days after the extra-ordinary meeting of the state Security Council and other critical stakeholders with the traditional rulers and district heads in attendance.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened at about 9:30 pm Monday night but the District Head escaped the kidnappers after he quickly switched from his vehicle to another.

The Katsina State Police Command are yet to make any official statement on the incidence as calls by our correspondent to the mobile phone of the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Gambo Isah was not responded to as at the time of filling this story.