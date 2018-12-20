Farmers, herders’ crisis: Middle Belt group warns against falsehood

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

A civil society organization, Middle Belt Conscience Guard has accused the Amnesty International (AI) of promoting falsehood and fermenting trouble in Nigeria through its constant reports on crises in the country.

The Group expressed worried over the recent report released by the AI, which claimed harvests of death in Nigeria, following the persistent clashes between herders and farmers in the country.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Prince Onoja Ugwu, noted that report issued by Amnesty dredged up old pictures and interviews, published them and bestowed upon them a currency that has now re-opened old wounds.

The group also warned that Amnesty International should immediately mitigate the crisis it has instigated, failing which we shall activate citizens’ action against it within the limits permissible in the law.