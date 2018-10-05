FCT: Retirees accuse pension board of underpayment

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The retirees in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused the management of FCT Pension Board of underpayment of accrue right to the pensioners.

Making this accusation on behalf of the retirees, the Retirees’ Forum chairman, Alhaji Alkali Ibrahim, also accused Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs) of withholding the pensioners’ money for more than two months after PENCOM had given approval for the payment.

Ibrahim who made this known in a chat with our correspondent in Abuja, expressed dismay that some pensioners who retired from 2013 to 2017 were yet to be paid by the Federal Capital Territory Pension Board.

He disclosed that the Pension Funds Administrators was using the 25% or 20% to pay the pensioners instead of 50% approved by the leadership of PENCOM.

He said: “No proper remittance of Pension deductions to employer/employee by our employers”.

This, according to the retirees’ chairman forum, the FCT Pension Board had failed to do something to this regard.

He appealed to the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello to deem it necessary to checkmate the activities of Pension Board for the sake of the retirees.

When contacted, the Director of the FCT Pension Board, Mr Nanzing N. Ndem said efforts would be intensified to see that the retirees were paid.