FCTA ups provision, maintenance of facilities in public schools

Share This





















Stories by Stanley Onyekwere

In a bid to ensure efficient and inclusive learning environment, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has upped plans for massive rehabilitation and renovation of facilities in FCT Senior Secondary Schools next year.

Making this disclosure, Chairman of FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), Hon. Yahaya Musa Muhammad, said the move is critical, as available facilities in public schools have become overstretched, due to the swelling influx of people into the Territory.

Muhammad spoke when he led a high-powered delegation on tour of some public schools in Bwari Area Council of the nation’s capital, in continuation of intensive assessment of schools under SEB’s supervision.

He explained that the visit was to enable him have on-the-spot evaluation, aimed at ascertaining current state of available facilities in the schools, in order to have a better opportunity for proper planning and projection in next year’s budget.

According to him, the current SEB leadership has so far visited about 55 senior secondary schools, out of about 66 schools in the FCT, adding that the board would ensure that it visits the remaining schools.

“So far so good, the little challenges we have here and there are things that we are here to ascertain, so that we are better informed to have them in our 2019 budget.

“We have seen where we have shortages of facilities, especially where we need renovations, inadequacy of classrooms in some of the schools,” the SEB boss said.

Muhammad noted that the board would ensure that senior secondary schools in the FCT move with the tide of time, by providing learning environment to help students discover and develop their potentials.

He expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities in the schools, despite the influx of students, stressing that it is the responsibility of the board to ensure that the facilities are provided in the public schools in the FCT.

He commended the efforts of the principals and staff in all the schools visited for improving the academic system, and assured them of the Administration total support to provide functional and quality inclusive education to its residents.

Addressing students during the visit, SEB’s Ag.Director , Mrs Nanre Emeje described as heartwarming to see girls in the forefront of acquiring education in FCT, which will make them to be useful to themselves,family and society at large.

She therefore advised students not to be distracted by anything reminding them that their destiny is in their hands.

On her part, the principal of Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS), Dutsen-Alhaji, (one of the schools visited) in Bwari, Binta Nasir, explained that the school is facing many challenges, such as inadequate classrooms, hostels and staff quarters, among others.

Her words, “We appreciate the board for the renovation of some of our buildings recently. We now have a new library. However, we are still in need of some additional facilities.

“We need more classrooms in the school. We equally need additional hostels, with beds. Our laboratories are also calling for attention. They need to be renovated.

“Classrooms with furniture and staff furniture are also what we need.

We also need additional dining hall and furniture.

“And being a boarding school, especially for girls, additional staff quarters are needed, because what we have now is one room for each of our staff and we all know what that means.”

Similarly, the principal of Government Secondary School (GSS), also in Bwari, Dr. Mrs. Favour Nse, told the SEB team that her school needs general infrastrural overhauling, so as to improve learning process.