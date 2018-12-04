FG assures of contactors payment, safe highways

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government has given assurance that it will pay contractors handling road projects across the country.

This government said, is to enable them complete all ongoing projects and make the highways safe for Nigerians.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, stated this at the inauguration of the Federal Road Safety Corps signage factory in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said the highways would also be furnished with the necessary signages.

The SGF called on State Governments to use only standard road signs and signals in their roads and to procure them from the FRSC signage plant.

His words: “Government is committed to roads and road infrastructure beyond the signs and signage. It is ensuring that all road contractors are adequately mobilized to complete the various projects at hand so as to ensure that the highways are made safe for travels.”

The SGF, however warned against vandalism, stressing that, the government would not condone the destruction of road signs and other furniture installed on the highway.

Speaking at the event, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, explained that, the aim of the factory was to increase road safety in nationwide.

According to him, “The plant has been able to produce about 6,000 various road signs which are already installed on some segments of the Federal highways with testimonies of their quality and effectiveness by motorists.”