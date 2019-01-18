FG to brief Nigerians on status of recovered loot, says Buhari

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said the federal government will brief Nigerians about what has happened to recovered asset from corrupt Nigerians.

He said the economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent corrupt practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) will give the details at a world press Conference soon.

Buhari revealed this during All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Presidential mega rally at Garrick memorial College on Thursday in Benin City, Edo State.

He stated that they agencies would tell Nigerians how much had been recovered, where the money is and what they (Federal government) intend to do with the money.

The President appealed to Nigerians to reflect on what his government has achieved with the mandate given to him in 2015 general elections when he promised to fight corruption, fix the economy and tackle insecurity.

According to him, “Sooner or later, I will get EFCC and ICPC to hold a world Press Conference to tell Nigerians what we have recovered as stolen asset and what we have used them for”.

The national Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, however shocked his enthusiasts including national working Committee (NWC) when he had a flu dance sleep and declared that “Iluobe means I will not do bad again. “Once you join APC, all your sins are forgiven”

He made the comment when he received some defectors including Mr. Henry Tenebe from PDP into APC at the rally.

Oshiomhole had earlier berated the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for planning to privatise Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He noted that the Atiku’s despiration to govern Nigeria will not translate to his victory at the general elections, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a match for Atiku”.

He admitted that the present administration has not solved all the problems, but, has made much progress to deserve a re-election for President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls.

On his part, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, guaranteed 1 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari from the State in the forthcoming election while the Director General of APC Presidential Campaign, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, said a vote for the President symbolises continuation of development in Nigeria.