FG to build N22bn dam in Bauchi – Dogara  

From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has explained that the Federal Government would construct dam in Bagel village of Dass local government area of Bauchi State worth N22 billion which is one of the constituency projects he facilitated this year.

The speaker made this known on yesterday during a Thanksgiving Ceremony organized by his constituents under the aegis of ‘Gobbiya Area Development Association’ (GADA) held at Gobbiya community, Bogoro local government of the state to appreciate him for the ‘many projects’ he attracted to the area.

Dogara said some of the benefits derivable from the dam when constructed is electricity generation to the people of the local government.

He said that road from Dagandi to Baran, lere to gindiri and Baraza bridge were also included in next year’s budget adding that the projects will be flagged off soon.

The speaker said that within the period of his representation, he facilitated the construction of Bauchi to Tafawa Balewa road worth N9.5 billion which he opened would have taken the state government 10 years to complete it if it were to execute the project.

Dogara said that the house of representatives under his leadership has been very proactive and has passed about 2, 000 bills into law within three years.

He thanked the constituents for electing him for three consecutive tenures that made him to be the number four citizen of the nation now, Dogara solicited their support in the forthcoming 2019 election to enable him accomplish his goal of completing the aforementioned projects.

Chairman of the occasion Honourable Ahmed Yerima member Representating Misau Dabam Federal Constituency urged the constituents to elect Dogara again as their representative in the forth coming general elections.

Yerima who spoke on the leadership qualities of Dogara described him as partriot ,hardworking and committed leader who always har his people at heart.

Earlier, the chairman of the Gobbiya Area Development Association Mr Bulus Titus explained that the event was organized to celebrate Christmas with the speaker and thank him for the development projects he attracted to the area such as dam, rural roads, electrification, solar system and blocks of class rooms at Gobbiya secondary school.

some of the dignitaries who graced the ceremony include Wazirin Bauchi Alhaji Muhammadu Bello kirfi, Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Reps.) Honourable Kawu Sumaila, Bauchi state PDP chairman Alhaji Hamza Akuyam and some serving members of the National Assembly.