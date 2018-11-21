Four Nigerians make 2018 BBC ‘100 women’ list
Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and three
other Nigerian women made the 2018 BBC ‘100 women’ list.
She appeared alongside social entrepreneur/activist, Abisoye
Ajayi-Akinfolarin, a lawyer, Bola Tinubu and award-winning blogger and
author, Chidera Eggerue.
The BBC list celebrates inspiring and influential women who have used
their positions to spark actions in the review year.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2017, only two
Nigerian women – singer, Tiwa Savage and tech prodigy, Anne-Marie
Imafidon – made the list.
This year, the list featured women around the world between the ages
of 15 and 94 from more than 60 countries; including Messrs Mohammed,
Ajayi-Akinfolarin, Tinubu and Eggerue from Nigeria.
57-year-old Ms Mohammed, who is vocal about women’s empowerment and
gender equality, told BBC that females should not be ‘grateful’ for
opportunities given them.
“What I want to do is not apologise for being a girl and not to see it
as something that is added on… or that we should be grateful for being
at the table,” she said.
Speaking on Ms Ajayi-Akinfolarin, BBC wrote, “Abisoye is the founder
of GirlsCoding, an NGO that teaches girls how to code, design and
build websites that help solve problems in their communities.”
The 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, who was recently named one of CNN’s
ten heroes of 2018, is a women’s rights activist fighting to balance
the gender gap in science and technology.
Meanwhile, the BBC honoured the 51-year-old Ms Tinubu for her work in
corporate law, especially in establishing the first free children’s
helpline in Nigeria.
Also, Ms Eggerue, 27, is a best-selling author and blogger at
Slumflower and has been featured in many publications including
British Vogue, Elle Uk, The NewYork Times.
NAN reports that Chelsea Clinton, vice-chair of the Clinton
Foundation, and Senegalese-born Fatma Samoura, first female FIFA
secretary general, were also included in the list. (NAN)