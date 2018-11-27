Ganduje donates N10m for national anti-corruption marathon

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano State Government has donated N10 million to organizers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced. According to a statement by his Director – General, Media and Publicity, Aminu Yassar yesterday, said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes (ICPC), Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and other stakeholders organized the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, for his fight against corruption.

Announcing the donation when he received members of the main organizing committee in Abuja, Governor Ganduje promised that Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission would collaborate with the organizers, as an official partner, to ensure success of the event.

He said his administration, not only engaged in sensitizing the citizenry on the evils of corruption but also reorganized and strengthened its anti-corruption agency to offer optimal professional services.

“Before now, people find it difficult to access the services of the agency but we established offices across the 44 local government areas so that the services can be available to the common man,” the governor stressed.

“We also facilitated the recruitment of additional personnel and subjected them to training by professional agencies like EFCC and ICPC so that they can deliver. We also ensured cooperation with these agencies and that attracted international organizations to support us in reinforcing our anti-corruption system,” he added.

The governor stated that as a result of the renewed professional and vigour of the state Anti-corruption agency, highly placed individuals such as Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service and a Commissioner were removed and prosecuted for involvement in fraudulent practices.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Jacob Onu told the governor that the organizers intend to use the image and popularity of marathon races to create massive awareness and bring together all segments of the Nigerian population in support of Buhari’s fight against corruption in all facets of national life.

“This will strengthen unity among the citizens of this country and also satisfy the desire to exploit and harness the abundant talent in our youth for national integration”, Mr. Onu added.

He further said the campaign was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and humanity in general.