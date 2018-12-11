Gov. Gaidam approves establishment of budget, planning dept. in 17 LGs

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

Yobe state governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam has approved the establishment of budget and planning department in all the 17 local government areas of the state.

This is even as he directed the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to work in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Budget and Planning and the Local Government Service Commission to provide the necessary guidance and set the machinery in motion for the take-off of the new department in the local governments.

The governor disclosed this yesterday at the Conference Hall of the state secretariat in Damaturu the state capital, on the occasion of opening ceremony of a four-day retreat for chairmen, councilors, directors of personnel management, head of departments and other senior officers of the local government areas of the state, organized by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with Superlative Consult, on improving the goalsetting process in local governments.

He said the setting up of the committee is part of the strategy of the state government to strengthen the capacity of the staff of the unified local government service for better performance and in other to enhance budgeting processes in the local governments, directing that the staff of the new department should also be sourced from within the unified local government service.

The retreat, he added, is intended to remind and keep local government functionaries with management tools for effective and efficient service delivery at the local government level as well as educate them on processed of governance sustainability, and sensitize them public financial management, budgeting and reporting best practices.

He therefore urged the participants to pay rapt attention to all the presentations, contribute constructively and participate actively in all discussions so that at the end of the retreat, they would come up with viable recommendations and resolutions that would promote good governance and service delivery in the local governments.

In a paper titled,“ relevance of goal setting and implementation through budgeting in local governments, a guide to financial control, Dr. Ibrahim Umar, stress the importance of the retreat pointed out that policy makers at the local governments faces a challenge of goal setting and implementation in their efforts to meet the demand of the community in which they serve, and thus the need of them to be taught the importance of achieving sustainable development in the local governments and provide most effective medium of financial control in the local government fiscal administration.